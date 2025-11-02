Barcelona Elche

WATCH: Marcus Rashford restores two-goal lead for Barcelona against Elche

Barcelona are on course to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, having now gone 3-1 up against Elche at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Hansi Flick will have been very keen to see his side bounce back from last weekend’s defeat in El Clasico, and they were doing so early on. On 9 minutes, the deadlock was broken by Lamine Yamal, who fired home from inside the penalty area after being played in by Alejandro Balde.

And only a couple of minutes later, it was two. Barcelona capitalised on another error in the Elche defence, and it ended with Fermin Lopez crossing for Ferran Torres to tap home from a couple of yards out.

But minutes before half time, Elche got a goal back from Rafa Mir, who beat the Barcelona offside trap before curling into the far corner to leave Wojciech Szczesny with no chance of making a save.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they have now restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark, and it has come from a brilliant Marcus Rashford strike.

Rashford has been wasteful tonight, but it is a stunning finish – as he racks up another goal involvement for Barcelona.

