WATCH: Elche hit back against Barcelona as Rafa Mir scores

Barcelona had been on course to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but they have now been pegged back by Elche to 2-1 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

Hansi Flick will have been very keen to see his side bounce back from last weekend’s defeat in El Clasico, and they were doing so early on. On 9 minutes, the deadlock was broken by Lamine Yamal, who fired home from inside the penalty area after being played in by Alejandro Balde.

And only a couple of minutes later, it was two. Barcelona capitalised on another error in the Elche defence, and it ended with Fermin Lopez crossing for Ferran Torres to tap home from a couple of yards out.

But minutes before half time, Elche have a goal back, and it has come from Rafa Mir, who beat the Barcelona offside trap before curling into the far corner to leave Wojciech Szczesny with no chance of making a save.

Once again, Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet, with that streak now standing at eight matches across all competitions.