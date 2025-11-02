There were four more matches played across Spain on Sunday, as MD11 of the 2025-26 La Liga season continued. Barcelona hosted Elche in Montjuic, while the rest of the action saw Real Betis welcome Mallorca to La Cartuja, Celta Vigo travel to Levante, with Alaves and Espanyol also facing off.

First half blitz allows Real Betis to see off Mallorca

Real Betis returned to winning ways in La Liga with a very comfortable victory over Mallorca. The hard work was done in the first half as two stunning long-range strikes from Antony had the hosts in a commanding position after 34 minutes, before he turned provider for Ez Abde to make it three before the interval.

Antony blew a golden chance for his hat-trick late on, but in the grand scheme of things, it mattered little. Betis are up to 5th with this victory, while Mallorca remain in 17th.

Celta Vigo seal late victory over 10-man Levante

There was plenty of drama at the Ciudad de Valencia as Celta Vigo sealed a big three points against Levante. The home side had Unai Vencedor sent off inside the first half, and Oscar Mingueza took advantage before the interval to open the scoring. However, the Valencians hit back when Kervin Arriaga equalised, but Miguel Roman’s stoppage time goal ensured the win for Claudio Giraldez’s side.

Celta rise to 13th with those three points, as Levante stay 16th.

High-flying Espanyol come unstick at Mendizorroza

Alaves picked up a very impressive victory over Espanyol, with the damage being done in the first half. Denis Suarez struck the opener after only five minutes, and this was added to by Lucas Boye just before half time. Substitute Roberto Fernandez got a goal back for the Catalans, and although the hosts had Boye sent off late on, they held on for a deserved win.

That result sees Alaves move up to 8th in the La Liga standings, while Espanyol drop down to 6th after Betis’ victory.