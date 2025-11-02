Barcelona

Barcelona player ratings against Elche: Fermin Lopez continues excellent form

Barcelona bounced back from their El Clasico defeat last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Elche at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with goals coming from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

Starting XI

Wojciech Szczesny – 6.5

Solid enough, as he had little to do outside of picking the ball out of his net just before half time.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Still looks shaky, although it was a slightly better performance compared to recent weeks.

Ronald Araujo – 7

Solid, although he will feel that he could have done better to stop Rafa Mir’s goal.

Eric Garcia – 7

Got better as the game went on.

Alejandro Balde – 7.5

Very good in the first half, fell out of the game in the second period before being taken off.

Marc Casado – 6

Struggled to fill the void left by Pedri, although he did play an excellent pass in the lead-up to Barcelona’s third goal.

Frenkie de Jong – 8

Very impressive performance, as he did step up to the plate in the absence of his usual midfield partner.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Scored early on, but rather than kick on from that moment, he was rather quiet – as has been the case in recent weeks.

Fermin Lopez – 8.5

Fantastic performance from the attacking midfielder, who set up goals for Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford. He has been Barcelona’s most effective player in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Wasteful in front of goal, but he did fire home a brilliant strike to make it 3-1 in the second half.

Ferran Torres – 7.5

Involved in almost everything Barcelona did. Scored one, should have had another and also could have registered an assist or two.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo – 6.5

Showed some nice moments in his first appearance back after injury.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Another to return to the side after a spell on the sidelines, although his cameo was more quiet.

Gerard Martin – 6

Did enough when replacing Balde.

Dro Fernandez – 6

Little time to make an impact on his third Barcelona appearance.

Roony Bardghji – 6

Came on late too, could not do much when on the pitch.

