Barcelona bounced back from their El Clasico defeat last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Elche at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with goals coming from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.
Starting XI
Wojciech Szczesny – 6.5
Solid enough, as he had little to do outside of picking the ball out of his net just before half time.
Jules Kounde – 6.5
Still looks shaky, although it was a slightly better performance compared to recent weeks.
Ronald Araujo – 7
Solid, although he will feel that he could have done better to stop Rafa Mir’s goal.
Eric Garcia – 7
Got better as the game went on.
Alejandro Balde – 7.5
Very good in the first half, fell out of the game in the second period before being taken off.
Marc Casado – 6
Struggled to fill the void left by Pedri, although he did play an excellent pass in the lead-up to Barcelona’s third goal.
Frenkie de Jong – 8
Very impressive performance, as he did step up to the plate in the absence of his usual midfield partner.
Lamine Yamal – 7
Scored early on, but rather than kick on from that moment, he was rather quiet – as has been the case in recent weeks.
Fermin Lopez – 8.5
Fantastic performance from the attacking midfielder, who set up goals for Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford. He has been Barcelona’s most effective player in recent weeks.
Marcus Rashford – 7
Wasteful in front of goal, but he did fire home a brilliant strike to make it 3-1 in the second half.
Ferran Torres – 7.5
Involved in almost everything Barcelona did. Scored one, should have had another and also could have registered an assist or two.
Substitutes
Dani Olmo – 6.5
Showed some nice moments in his first appearance back after injury.
Robert Lewandowski – 6
Another to return to the side after a spell on the sidelines, although his cameo was more quiet.
Gerard Martin – 6
Did enough when replacing Balde.
Dro Fernandez – 6
Little time to make an impact on his third Barcelona appearance.
Roony Bardghji – 6
Came on late too, could not do much when on the pitch.
