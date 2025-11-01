Real Madrid can go seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Valencia, and they are on course to do so after doubling their lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe was celebrated ahead of the match after winning the European Golden Boot and La Liga Player of the Month award, and he had the first say. On 18 minutes, Valencia conceded a penalty after a handball from Cesar Tarrega, and that allowed the France international to score his 12th league goal of the season.

And on 32 minutes, he made it 13. Arda Guler’s cross from the left was perfectly on to Mbappe’s left foot, and he has made no mistake from close range to get his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening.

🚨🇪🇸 KYLIAN MBAPPE DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia.pic.twitter.com/WBLSWCCcS4 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 1, 2025

Kylian Mbappé with a brace already in the first half 😮 pic.twitter.com/wpoUbGeWMf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

It has been a blazing start to proceedings by Real Madrid, who are well on their way to another victory in La Liga – and as expected, Mbappe is at the heart of it.