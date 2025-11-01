Real Madrid can go seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Valencia, and they are on course to do so after taking an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe was celebrated ahead of the match after winning the European Golden Boot and La Liga Player of the Month award, and he has had the first say. On 18 minutes, Valencia conceded a penalty after a handball from Cesar Tarrega, and that allowed the France international to score his 12th league goal of the season.

🚨🇪🇸 KYLIAN MBAPPE OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID! Real Madrid 1-0 Valencia.pic.twitter.com/yA6yGsegdg — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 1, 2025

Goal 17 of the season for Kylian Mbappé 👏 pic.twitter.com/K5W72bHFs3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

Tarrega could have little complaints about that decision, as his arm was very outstretched when Eder Militao’s header struck it. As expected, Mbappe makes no mistake, as he continues his excellent form this season.

Real Madrid will fancy their chances of scoring a few more goals in this one, as they seek to extend their lead – temporarily at least – at the top of La Liga.