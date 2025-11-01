Real Madrid are heading seven points clear at the top of La Liga, as they are now 4-0 up against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe was celebrated ahead of the match after winning the European Golden Boot and La Liga Player of the Month award, and he had the first say. On 18 minutes, Valencia conceded a penalty after a handball from Cesar Tarrega, and that allowed the France international to score his 12th league goal of the season.

And on 32 minutes, he made it 13. Arda Guler’s cross from the left was perfectly on to Mbappe’s left foot, and he made no mistake from close range to get his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening.

Real Madrid missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 when Vinicius Junior’s penalty was saved by Julen Agirrezabala, but less than a minute later, Jude Bellingham scored for the third match in a row with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Real Madrid eased off in the second half, but they have now got their fourth of the evening – and it’s a special moment for Alvaro Carreras, who has rifled home an unstoppable effort for his first goal for the club.

It’s a brilliant strike from Carreras, who deserves that after another excellent performance in a Real Madrid jersey.