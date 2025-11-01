Real Madrid are heading seven points clear at the top of La Liga, as they are now 3-0 up against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe was celebrated ahead of the match after winning the European Golden Boot and La Liga Player of the Month award, and he had the first say. On 18 minutes, Valencia conceded a penalty after a handball from Cesar Tarrega, and that allowed the France international to score his 12th league goal of the season.

And on 32 minutes, he made it 13. Arda Guler’s cross from the left was perfectly on to Mbappe’s left foot, and he made no mistake from close range to get his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening.

Real Madrid missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 when Vinicius Junior’s penalty was saved by Julen Agirrezabala, but less than a minute later, Jude Bellingham has scored for the third match in a row with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

🚨🇪🇸 JUDE BELLINGHAM MAKES IT THREE FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia.pic.twitter.com/JBHJbovQCF — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 1, 2025

Jude Bellingham nets one from outside the 18-yard box. Real Madrid lead 3-0 😅 pic.twitter.com/HnRRDp8Ohy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

It has been a blistering first half performance from Real Madrid, who are well on their way to another La Liga victory.