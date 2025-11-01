Real Madrid 4-0 Valencia

Real Madrid have made it 10 wins from 11 La Liga matches this season, having seen off Valencia in convincing fashion at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe was celebrated ahead of the match after winning the European Golden Boot and La Liga Player of the Month award, and he had the first say. On 18 minutes, Valencia conceded a penalty after a handball from Cesar Tarrega, and that allowed the France international to score his 12th league goal of the season.

And on 32 minutes, he made it 13 La Liga goals for the campaign. Arda Guler’s cross from the left was perfectly on to Mbappe’s left foot, and he made no mistake from close range to get his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening. Los Blancos’ number nine was slightly unsighted at the ball came in, but he still managed to place his effort into the near corner.

Real Madrid missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 when Vinicius Junior’s penalty was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala, with Mbappe having passed up the chance to score his hat-trick. But less than a minute later, Jude Bellingham scored for the third match in a row with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Real Madrid eased off in the second half, but they got their fourth of the evening late on – and it was a special moment for Alvaro Carreras, who rifled home an unstoppable effort for his first goal for the club. Rodrygo’s blocked strike fell his way, and he fired into the far corner, leaving Agirrezabala with no chance.

Real Madrid move seven points clear – for now

That result means that Real Madrid are now seven points ahead of second-placed Villarreal, although a win for Barcelona in their match against Elche would see that advantage reduced back to five. Whether this happens or not, it was a fine evening in the Spanish capital for Xabi Alonso’s side.