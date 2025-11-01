Real Madrid continued their winning streak with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals coming from Kylian Mbappe (x2), Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras.
Starting XI
Thibaut Courtois – 6.5
Had nothing to do, aside from saving a long-range effort from Andre Almeida in the second half.
Fede Valverde – 7.5
Top performance from Valverde, who got the assist for Bellingham’s goal and almost scored himself with a lovely volley.
Eder Militao – 6.5
Solid, but not as good as he has been in recent weeks.
Dean Huijsen – 6.5
Largely untested by Valencia’s forward players, but when called upon, he was solid enough.
Alvaro Carreras – 8
Another top performance from the full-back, capped off by his first goal in Real Madrid colours.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5
Helped control the midfield in the first half, but being taken off at the interval.
Jude Bellingham – 7.5
It’s now three goals in three matches for the Englishman, who has looked back to his best in recent weeks. All round, it was a top performance from him.
Arda Guler – 6.5
Took a blow early on that ultimately led to him being taken off at half time, although he did register another assist for Mbappe’s second goal.
Franco Mastantuono – 6.5
A better performance than he has produced in recent weeks, although things were still not going all his way.
Kylian Mbappe – 8.5
One day after being presented with the European Golden Boot, he backed up his chances of retaining the award with goals 12 and 13 in La Liga. He could – and probably should – have had a hat-trick, but gave up Real Madrid’s second penalty to Vinicius Junior.
Vinicius Junior – 7
Had a penalty saved just before half time, but on the whole, he was dangerous down the left throughout his time on the pitch.
Substitutes
Eduardo Camavinga – 7
Another good performance from Camavinga, who continues to accumulate minutes after his long-term injury absence.
Dani Ceballos – 6.5
Involved all across the pitch during the second half.
Raul Asencio – 6
Real Madrid looked more vulnerable when he was on, but it was not particularly to do with him.
Rodrygo – 6
Had little time to do much during his cameo.
Endrick – 6
His first appearance of the season, although it was a short one.
