Real Madrid continued their winning streak with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals coming from Kylian Mbappe (x2), Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras.

Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Had nothing to do, aside from saving a long-range effort from Andre Almeida in the second half.

Fede Valverde – 7.5

Top performance from Valverde, who got the assist for Bellingham’s goal and almost scored himself with a lovely volley.

Eder Militao – 6.5

Solid, but not as good as he has been in recent weeks.

Dean Huijsen – 6.5

Largely untested by Valencia’s forward players, but when called upon, he was solid enough.

Alvaro Carreras – 8

Another top performance from the full-back, capped off by his first goal in Real Madrid colours.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Helped control the midfield in the first half, but being taken off at the interval.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

It’s now three goals in three matches for the Englishman, who has looked back to his best in recent weeks. All round, it was a top performance from him.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Took a blow early on that ultimately led to him being taken off at half time, although he did register another assist for Mbappe’s second goal.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

A better performance than he has produced in recent weeks, although things were still not going all his way.

Kylian Mbappe – 8.5

One day after being presented with the European Golden Boot, he backed up his chances of retaining the award with goals 12 and 13 in La Liga. He could – and probably should – have had a hat-trick, but gave up Real Madrid’s second penalty to Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Had a penalty saved just before half time, but on the whole, he was dangerous down the left throughout his time on the pitch.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga – 7

Another good performance from Camavinga, who continues to accumulate minutes after his long-term injury absence.

Dani Ceballos – 6.5

Involved all across the pitch during the second half.

Raul Asencio – 6

Real Madrid looked more vulnerable when he was on, but it was not particularly to do with him.

Rodrygo – 6

Had little time to do much during his cameo.

Endrick – 6

His first appearance of the season, although it was a short one.