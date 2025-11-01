Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe collected the European Golden Boot on Friday, having won the award for during the 2024-25 season. He scored 44 goals across all competitions, with 31 of those coming in his first La Liga campaign.

Mbappe made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, and so far, it has been a successful one – even if Los Blancos did not win a major honour last season. As per Marca, he was asked to compare playing for both clubs.

“They are very different clubs, with different histories. PSG is a much younger club, while Real Madrid has many more years and a deeper history. The culture is also different. Without a doubt, Real Madrid is the best club in the world, but PSG is also among the best. They are two different ways of understanding football and I am proud to have been part of Real Madrid and Paris.”

Mbappe: We are understanding what Xabi Alonso wants

Mbappe also gave his thoughts on being managed by Xabi Alonso, and how the current Real Madrid head coach compares with predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

“I’ve had many coaches and I’m used to each one having their own philosophy and style. Xabi is different to Ancelotti, he has his way of working and little by little we are understanding what he wants. You can see on the pitch that we have improved since the start of the season, since the Club World Cup, although we still have a margin. We haven’t won anything yet, but we’re fine. We are on the right track and we hope to win as many titles as possible.”

Mbappe: I can’t compare myself to what Cristiano Ronaldo did

Mbappe also spoke on whether he is capable of surpassing the record that his idol Cristiano Ronaldo accumulated at Real Madrid.

“Everyone knows that Cristiano is the reference in Madrid, the number one. I’ve been here for a year and a half and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different. I want to make my way, but being mentioned next to Cristiano is already a source of pride, but I only think about making my way, helping the team and winning as many titles as possible.”