There were four La Liga matches played across Spain on Saturday, as matchday 11 of the 2025-26 season continued. Outside of Real Madrid’s match against Valencia in the late kick-off, there was action at the Reale Arena, RiyadhAir Metropolitano and La Ceramica.

Real Sociedad seal first El Derbi Vasco victory in two years

The home side took the lead on 38 minutes when Brais Mendez scored at the second attempt, but Gorka Guruzeta cancelled that out shortly before half time. Goncalo Guedes would restore La Real’s advantage two minutes into the second period, but Robert Navarro netted a second equaliser for Los Leones. However, it was not enough as Jon Gorrotxategi struck in stoppage time.

La Real are up to 13th following that result, and they are now only two points behind Athletic, who are 10th.

Atletico Madrid blow away Sevilla with second half showing

Atletico Madrid have made it three La Liga wins in a row after seeing off Sevilla. Diego Simeone’s side were frustrated in the first half, but they got the breakthrough on 64 minutes as Julian Alvarez netted from the penalty spot. It was 2-0 soon after as substitute Thiago Almada netted from a Giuliano Simeone cutback, before Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th La Liga goal in stoppage time.

Atleti stay in 4th with that result, but they are now level on points with Barcelona. As for Sevilla, they remain in 11th.

Villarreal up to 2nd with dominant victory at La Ceramica

Villarreal continued their strong start to the season with a convincing victory over Rayo Vallecano. Gerard Moreno struck on 22 minutes for the opening goal, and this was added to in the second half by Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesana and Ayoze Perez.

The result sees Villarreal rise to 2nd in the La Liga standings, ahead of Barcelona. Rayo drop to 9th after a poor afternoon at La Ceramica.