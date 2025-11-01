On Friday, Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was presented with the European Golden Boot, an award he won for being the top goalscorer across Europe last season.

It is an award that Mbappe has dreamt of for some time, as he has told Marca. But he also made it clear that he wants to win titles with Real Madrid on top of these individual achievements.

“Since you were a child you always dream of scoring goals. Every child who starts playing football dreams of scoring, of doing it many times. In the end, it is a very important award and it makes me very happy, but everyone knows that collective achievements are the most important. I hope to win another Golden Boot in the future, but above all I hope we win the league. If we talk about why I won the Golden Boot thanks to my goals in La Liga, my goal this year is to continue in the same vein with the team. If we win the league and I get another Golden Boot, I’ll be even happier than I am now.”

Mbappe is eyeing a repeat of his Golden Boot success in 2026, and to do so, he will need to continue his blossoming on-field relationship with Arda Guler, whom he spoke glowingly on during the interview.

“I’m not surprised. He is a young player with a lot of talent. He is still young, but he is ready to help the team. He has started the season in an impressive way for his age. It has a magical touch that enchants the Bernabéu fans. I just wish him to continue like this, because he can be very important for us and I’m happy to play alongside him.”

Mbappe: I want to fight for everything with Real Madrid

Mbappe also spoke on his desire to win every available trophy with Real Madrid this season.

“As a competitor, I want to fight for everything. You don’t have to choose just one goal. Of course it’s going to be difficult, but I want to win everything and give my best in every competition. I’m not going to choose one.”