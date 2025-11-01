Barcelona will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Elche at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. The Catalans find themselves five points adrift of Real Madrid after last weekend’s defeat in El Clasico, so it is essential that they bounce back.

However, it will not be easy against an Elche side that have had an excellent season thus far. As per Diario AS, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke highly of Sunday’s opponents, as he also confirmed the returns of Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski from respective injury problems.

“Elche is an opponent that I like how they play, they do well as a team. We have to follow our game plan to press. I really liked the last two training sessions. In addition, we recover Dani Olmo and Lewandowski, even if we have lost Pedri.”

Flick was also asked about the news that Pedri is set to miss the next 6-8 weeks after picking up an injury in El Clasico. He confirmed that Barcelona were caught off by the severity of the issue.

“We were surprised when it was confirmed. After the game in Madrid he only had a little discomfort, fatigue, but we checked him and saw the injury. We have to accept it. We are missing one of the main players. He gives us a lot of ball, also in recovery. We hope you can come back very soon.”

Flick: Joan Garcia will not be rushed back

Flick elaborated on the returns of Olmo and Lewandowski, as he also provided an update on Joan Garcia, who is close to making his own return from injury.

“Joan García trains well, he is on the right track, but we must not push because everything is evolving well. With Lewy and Olmo, we will see how much they can play tomorrow and we will decide.”