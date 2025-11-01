Atletico Madrid could be busy in January, despite having already spent big during the summer transfer window. There are chances for more players to arrive at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, but for that to happen, exits would be necessary.

At this stage, one of the favourites to depart would be Conor Gallagher. The former Chelsea midfielder has struggled for prominence in recent weeks, with Atleti head coach Diego Simeone opting to use the likes of Koke Resurreccion and Alex Baena in central midfield ahead of him.

In the meantime, Manchester United have lined up a possible move for Gallagher during the winter transfer window, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside).

“Conor Gallagher remains an option in case Atletico Madrid decide to open doors to a loan move. At the moment Gallagher is only focused on Atletico Madrid. Manchester United’s interest is genuine since August. But Gallagher is one of the options they have in case it could be an opportunity on loan, in case it can be a typical general deal. So we will be following the situation. But Gallagher is a name we have to keep there.”

Gallagher facing uncertain future in Madrid

Hopes were high for Gallagher when he made the move to Atleti in the summer of 2024, but for the most part, it has been a struggle for him. At this stage, he has Pablo Barrios, Johnny Cardoso, Koke and Baena ahead of him in the midfield pecking order, so a loan move could be good for all parties.

For now, Simeone has not given up on Gallagher, even if he has opted against starting him of late. However, there could be movement on the transfer front if the England international continues to be benched in the lead-up to the winter window opening at the start of January.