The personal life of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has been on display in recent months, and more news has now come out in the last few hours, with the 18-year-old having separated from his girlfriend.

Back in September, it was confirmed that Lamine Yamal had started a relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, who has been present at a number of Barcelona matches at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the weeks since. However, they are no longer together.

Speaking to Javi Hoyos on D Corazón (via Sport), Lamine Yamal confirmed that he and Nicole have separated, as he also stressed that it had been an amicable decision made by both parties.

“We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to him nor have I been with another person.”

Barcelona want Lamine Yamal back at his best

Barcelona are hoping to see Lamine Yamal return to his best level over the coming weeks, as they seek to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat in El Clasico – a match that the teenager has little effect on. He is still carrying the pubis issues that have affected him since September, but for now, it is not enough for any further action to be taken in terms of surgery.

It remains to be seen whether this news of Lamine Yamal’s split with Nicole has any effect on his performances for Barcelona. The club have reportedly been concerned about his on-field activity, so there is a chance that they will see this favourably, given that it is one less thing that the winger will be dealing with away from the game of football.