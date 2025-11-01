Barcelona return to action on Sunday as they host Elche in La Liga, and much of the focus will be on Lamine Yamal. The teenage sensation was not at his best in El Clasico, so he will be seeking to get back in form at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It’s expected that Lamine Yamal will remain in the starting line-up, although he will not be at 100%. Earlier in the week, it was reported that he is still suffering with issues relating to the pubis injury he recently returned from, and this has now been confirmed by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick during his pre-match press conference – with the German also opening up on how he seeks to get his star player back to his best.

“He’s fine, I’ve talked to him, some days he notices some discomfort and pain. He is trying hard and has improved. He is evolving well.

“We talk to him, normally. We are very sincere, all among ourselves and that’s how it works best. I’m always going to protect and help him. He’s a young, fantastic guy and we’ll continue on the same path.”

Flick: Barcelona must get Lamine Yamal on the ball

Flick was also asked about whether he has considered using Lamine Yamal in a more central position on the pitch, rather than exclusively on the right wing. His response made it clear that subtle changes are needed, not major ones.

“Right now the best way to get back to his best level is in the position he normally plays. In some situations or games it’s good that he doesn’t play on the wings, also inside. He is a great player and can be versatile. For him, the most important thing is to touch the ball. When he has it, that’s when he can create good things.”