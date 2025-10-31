Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that any issues between him and star forward Vinicius Junior have been resolved after the Brazilian apologised publicly and privately for his outburst during El Clasico. Vinicius reacted badly to Alonso’s decision to take him off for the final 20 minutes, saying ‘I’m leaving the club’.

On Wednesday, Vinicius addressed the matter publicly, apologising in a statement on social media to the club, the fans, the president and his teammates. Privately, he apologised to the coaching staff and his teammates ahead of training. Meanwhile it has been reported that Alonso and Vinicius had ‘the beginning of the conversation’.

“We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable. He spoke honestly and was very good. For me, that settles the matter.”

Alonso reacts to Vinicius apology

However most notable from Vinicius’ apology was not that he made it, but that he did not include Alonso in it. The Basque manager said he was pleased with Vinicius’ statement though.

“It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He demonstrated his honesty; he spoke from the heart. What he said was the most important thing, and I was very satisfied. The matter was closed on Wednesday.”

Apologies to everyone but Xabi Alonso

The fact Vinicius did not cite Alonso came as a surprise, and Alonso was asked if he himself was taken aback by that omission.

“It was very positive; we trained well yesterday. We’re all eager and in the same boat,” Alonso noted, dodging the question. He also confirmed there would be no disciplinary measures against Vinicius, explaining ‘No, there will be no punishment.’

It continued to be a theme of the press conference, but Alonso refused to opine on his absence from Vinicius’ apology.

“I think I’ve already given enough answers about Vinicius. I understand and respect that your focus is on that. It was resolved on Wednesday. We’ve had a very good week. What worries me is Valencia. I understand you, but please understand me too.”

Does Alonso want Vinicius to renew his contract

Another part of the equation is the ongoing contract situation for Vinicius, who is yet to renew his deal at Real Madrid, with a little over 18 months remaining.

“He seems very focused and with a lot of desire.. He played a great game the other day.

Alonso had no fears that Vinicius’ could repeat his behaviour after being subbed off on Sunday.

WI think the team, and everyone, including Vinicius, is focused on what’s most important. Everyone wants to be on the pitch. The focus is the same. We want to proceed in an assured manner.”

The lack of punishment from Alonso presumably clears the way for Vinicius to start on Saturday night against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu. What will be interesting is whether Alonso does repeat his decision to take Vinicius off.