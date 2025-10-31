This week, much has been made of an apparent rift between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid head coach Vinicius Junior, which stemmed from the Brazilian’s reaction to being substituted during last weekend’s El Clasico.

In the days after the incident, Vinicius issued an apology via a public statement, while it has also been reported that he and his manager have attempted to clear the air behind closed doors. However, this has not stopped the 24-year-old from attracting criticism.

Speaking to Cadena SER, former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez has hit out at Vinicius, whose statement he has taken particular offence to.

“It’s what I hate most about the footballer: the gestures, the fuss, being tested in public… everything you want but behind closed doors. Obviously, as soon as the game is over you have to talk to him, he can’t let time pass, let him make a statement and the only one he doesn’t name is the coach. It’s unacceptable, it’s a self-centred thing for me.

“The collective is always above something individual, unless your name is Messi. (Vinicius) has a problem.”

Gabi sends message to Vinicius over previous comments

Gabi also recalled previous remarks made by Vinicius on Spain and its hosting of the 2030 World Cup, which he also did not agree with.

“Every day you judge teammates, a coach, a country by saying that we are all racist. I think it’s not the way for me. Every day we are all on trial for Vinicius, what is this?”

For now, it appeared that the situation with Vinicius has cooled down, and Real Madrid will certainly hope that things between him and Alonso can gradually improve as time goes on. However, there will be concerns that something like this exists in the first place, especially considering it is so soon into the 43-year-old’s tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu.