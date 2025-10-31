Real Madrid take decision to execute signing of 20-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

Real Madrid carried out their plan last summer to revamp their backline after defensive struggles this past summer, as well as adding Franco Mastantuono. Los Blancos are expected to add to their backline again next year, but midfield could be another area that they decide to address.

The plan at Real Madrid next summer is to continue reducing the average age of a squad that lost Luka Modric (40) and Lucas Vazquez (33), and brought in Dean Huijsen (20), Mastantuono (18), Alvaro Carreras (22) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (27), report Diario AS. The expectation is that Antonio Rudiger (32) and David Alaba (33) also move on next year when their contracts expire.

Real Madrid take decision to sign midfielder

Their information is that Real Madrid will also continue to get younger in midfield, starting with the signing of Chema Andres. The 20-year-old Castilla graduate left last summer to join Stuttgart, but has impressed early on, making a starting spot his own in the Bundesliga. Recently it was reported that Real Madrid would evaluate whether to exercise their €13m buy option for next summer, which rises to €18m the following year.

Real Madrid sold him for €3.5m, but have already decided to re-sign Andres say AS. Dani Ceballos (29), is another of those players out of contract next summer, and the idea is that Andres would take Ceballos’ role as a rotational option in the middle of the pitch.

Two more young additions expected

Andres will be joined by two more Castilla players next summer too. Far more reported has been the decision to bring Nico Paz back from Como, whom they can sign for €9m next year. The plan is for one of the places opened up by the exits of Rudiger and Alaba to be taken by Joan Martinez too. The 18-year-old defender is regarded as a prodigy within the club.