Real Madrid ‘closely monitoring’ 18-year-old Ligue 1 talent

Real Madrid have made Ligue 1 a happy hunting ground in recent years, with Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni all moving to Madrid at a young age. The latest talent to catch their eye is Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old has been catching the eye since his debut early last season, where he impressed against both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bouaddi has gone on to assert himself in the French league. Already there is a battle for his allegiances at international level, with Morocco keen to secure his services ahead of France.

Real Madrid ‘closely monitoring’ Bouaddi

The teenage starlet has been dubbed one of the most promising talents in European football, already exhibiting a physical capacity to compete, a ball-winning prowess and technical ability. As per The Daily Briefing, Real Madrid are closely monitoring his progress at Lille.

Other teams in the race for Bouaddi

It is no surprise that Los Blancos are one of many clubs tracking Bouaddi though, but they have not been as active as others thus far. Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have already had their scouts run the rule over Bouaddi, with Head of Youth Recruitment Christopher Vivell very much impressed with him. AC Milan are also putting the groundwork in place for a potential move.

Could Real Madrid have a place for Bouaddi?

Los Blancos currently have several options in midfield who play deeper roles, including Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni all options to play that role under Xabi Alonso. Ceballos is out of contract at the end of the season, which could pave the way for a move for a midfielder, but there has been discussion about bringing in a starting option next summer, rather than a young promise.