Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe thanked his teammates for helping to win the award on Friday afternoon, as he collected the Golden Boot award for the 2024-25 season. The French forward was the top scorer in La Liga last season, picking up the Pichichi with 31 goals in his 34 games.

It was a busy morning for Real Madrid, as manager Xabi Alonso was peppered with questions about his relationship with Vinicius Junior, followed by their training session before the award was handed out.

‘I want to win it again next year’ – Mbappe

As he collected the award, Mbappe thanked those he was working with at Real Madrid, but also delivered a statement of intent for this year. This year already he has 11 goals in 10 La Liga games.

“Thank you all it’s a pleasure. To my teammates, who have helped me achieve this, without them I couldn’t do it. But also to everyone who works here every day. Doctors, staff… everyone. This award means so much to me. I’m very happy and I want to keep making history. It was 31 goals… and this year I’ve started very well, so… Of course I want to win it again next season!” he told Diario AS.

Mbappe beats out Gyokeres, Salah and Lewandowski

Mbappe finished top of the rankings with 62 points for his 31 goals, beating Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres by 3.5 points. Despite the fact Gyokeres scored 39 goals in a game less, the weighting system accounts for the increased difficulty in La Liga.

The former Sporting CP man is joined on the podium by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who scored 29 times. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski finished fourth with 27 goals, followed by Harry Kane (26 goals) and Mario Retegui (25 goals).

Mbappe well on course to repeat

Mbappe is currently averaging 1.1 goals per game as things stand, which would have him around 41-42 goals if he keeps up this rate of scoring, although that is a tall ask. In La Liga his closest challengers for the Pichichi are Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong, who are both on six goals.