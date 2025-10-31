Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spent most of his pre-match press conference ahead of their tie with Valencia answering questions about Vinicius Junior. While Alonso declared the issue resolved, one player whose future is far from settled is that Endrick Felipe.

The eruption of Gonzalo Garcia Torres was unforeseen, and he finished top scorer at the Club World Cup. That earned Garcia a place in the squad and in Xabi Alonso’s consideration. While Garcia himself has featured infrequently, and Endrick only returned to action a little over a month ago, to all intents and purposes, Garcia has been granted the minutes the Brazilian would have received.

Xabi Alonso makes no promise of more game time

Alonso was asked about the fact that Endrick is still yet to make an appearance this season, despite being included in the last nine matchday squads. The Real Madrid manager said he would only be using him in the right circumstances.

“I would have liked him to have had more playing time. The circumstances have been right, he’s training well, but those circumstances need to be right.”

Endrick has opened the door to a move

While it was Endrick who turned down a loan move in the summer, wanting to fight for his spot, the combination of it being a World Cup year, and his complete lack of chances to impress, have reportedly made him change his mind on a loan deal. Earlier this week it was published the Olympique Lyon had opened talks over a loan move, one of many interested clubs.

When are the circumstances right for Endrick?

Even if Real Madrid needed a response following a derby defeat, it was certainly surprising that Endrick saw no game time against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League. Endrick also missed out on game time against Espanyol, Levante and Villarreal with Los Blancos at least two goals to the good. During the games that Endrick has been fit, Garcia has made six appearances, albeit only playing 79 minutes, and registered an assist in against Kairat.