Laporta on a trip in Madrid.
Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona’s stance on Real Madrid’s €4.7b legal action against UEFA revealed

Image via Valenti Enrich/Diario Sport

Real Madrid announced earlier this week that they intend to pursue damages from UEFA for their rule in bringing down The Superleague, following a court ruling earlier this week. Barcelona are the only other side that are still part of the competition with Los Blancos.

That legal action could go as high as €4.7b should Real Madrid be successful, say some sources, a figure which would change the shape of European football. Barcelona could in theory join them in that legal action, as the only other side involved in the Superleague. Should they do so, they could tackle a significant part of their financial issues.

Barcelona’s stance on legal action against UEFA

Despite this, Sport say that Barcelona have no intention of getting involved. This is just the latest evidence that Barcelona and UEFA have repaired relations following the incident. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has been seen sitting alongside his Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta this season at Montjuic, and a few months ago, UEFA agreed to reduce a fine against Barcelona from €60m to €15m, provided they meet a number of targets this season.

Laporta and Ceferin sit together in the Champions League.
Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Further evidence of split between Real Madrid and Barcelona

It is also the latest evidence that relations between Real Madrid and Barcelona are not what they once were. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez helped Laporta put together a bank guarantee to return to the Barcelona presidency back in 2021, and the pair were walking hand-in-hand on a number of issues, including The Superleague.

Barcelona’s backing away from the competition, the ongoing Negreira case and various statements from both institutions have seen that relationship detoriorate during 2025 though. This represents a major shift in the power dynamics of Spanish football, and it will be interesting to hear Perez’s discourse at Real Madrid’s General Assembly, having said last year that the two clubs must help each other.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Real Madrid The Superleague UEFA

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News