Barcelona are already looking ahead to next summer’s business, with Director of Football Deco declaring publicly at least that they have no plans to make any moves in the January transfer window. The focus for the Blaugrana is expected to be the number nine position, but now they have been linked with a move for a creative midfielder.

The midfielder in question is Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. The former Real Madrid man is on Barcelona’s shortlist say Indykaila, and say that they will move for him in the summer of 2026. They believe the Norwegian is ready for a major career change at the age of 26 currently.

Exclusive 💣@FCBarcelona have added Martin Ødegaard to their shortlist. We understand #Barcelona believes the player is ready for a major career change. The Spanish club will make their move in June #afc pic.twitter.com/CIzuLvmUjK — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 31, 2025

Is a move for Odegaard feasible for Barcelona?

Odegaard has two years left on his Arsenal deal as of next summer, so the Blaugrana would be forced to stump up significant cash for a midfielder coming into his peak years. As things stand, with the Catalans in need of a number nine and still struggling for salary limit space, it’s a move that looks unlikely. Clearly, Barcelona could makes sales, swaps and try to raise more money between now and June to change that situation.

How could Barcelona make Odegaard fit in their side?

It has to be said there is no obvious starting spot for Odegaard, who as things stand would have Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Fermin Lopez for competition. That said, Odegaard may feel that he can beat out Fermin or Olmo for their spot, with neither having a starting spot locked down currently. On the other hand, Odegaard could play in a three with de Jong and Pedri.

In the summer of 2023, Fermín López was close to being sold to a club in Romania or loaned to Olot. However, Xavi, who remembered his talent from a previous training session, asked for him to join the first team's pre-season. That decision proved decisive. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 31, 2025

How likely are Barcelona to move for Odegaard?

As things stand, it does seem somewhat far off. Barcelona currently have more pressing needs up front and in defence if they do have money to spend next summer. Another matter is if Barcelona attempt to cash in on Fermin and Olmo. It is worth noting that with 2.5 years on his Arsenal contract, Odegaard’s agents are likely looking towards a new deal in the near future, and interest from Barcelona is one way to drum up the price.