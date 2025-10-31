A photo of the Camp Nou, still under construction, taken during a press tour on September 23, 2025. image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA/SIPA

Barcelona have announced that they will return to Camp Nou for the first time in nearly 2.5 years on the 7th of November. The Catalan giants will hold an open training session, which will act as something of a test run for the renovated facilities.

The Blaugrana have been pushing back return dates for the past year, and will now stagger their return in phases, allowing first 27,000 fans, then 45,000 and finally 60,000 fans this season. Work on the third tier will then begin, which is expected to take 1-2 years, and finalise the capacity at 105,000.

Barcelona announce open training session

Barcelona’s first reappearance on the hallowed turf will take place on Friday the 7th of November, in a week’s time, at 11:00am. Tickets will cost €5 for club members, while the general public can pay €10 for access. Barcelona face Celta Vigo that Sunday at Balaidos before the international break in November.

Barcelona hope to return for games this month

Barcelona do hope to receive a licence for the second phase of the reopening between the 12th and 15th of November, with a view to hosting games back at Camp the same month. The Catalan side decided to remain at Montjuic until being granted permission for the second phase, with the 55,000 capacity at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys proving more financially beneficial in terms of matchday revenue. If Barcelona do succeed in obtaining the second phase licence – the club have consistently estimated well ahead of time on these dates for the first phase – then they could host Athletic Club at Camp Nou on the 22nd of November, or Alaves on the 29th.

Barcelona apply for 2029 Champions League final

In addition, news has broken that Barcelona have submitted a bid for Camp Nou to host the 2029 Champions League final, once the renovations have been completed. Ben Jacobs explains that Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena will host the 2028 final, while Wembley will compete with Spotify Camp Nou for the 2029 edition.