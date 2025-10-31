Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has acknowledged that not all of his players in the dressing room can receive the same treatment. Despite winning El Clasico last Sunday, this week has seen his handling of the squad dynamics questioned more than at any other point in his young tenure.

Ahead of Los Blancos clash’ with Valencia on Saturday night, much of the focus was on Vinicius Junior’s reaction to Alonso and his subsequent apology. The two reportedly have a fraught relationship, and Alonso was forced to answer five questions on how the matter had been handled during his pre-match press conference.

Alonso on managing the Real Madrid dressing room

However Vinicius is reportedly not the only Real Madrid star unhappy with Alonso’s approach. He was asked how he manages the personalities in the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu, and how it was different to doing so at Bayer Leverkusen.

“[By] Being myself. The most important thing is to be genuine, not to try to pretend. Always think about what’s best for the team. Always maintain good relationships, based on respect, but understanding that not everyone is the same. You have to have emotional intelligence.”

Why Alonso selected Eduardo Camavinga in El Clasico

It came as a surprise to many that Alonso elected to start Eduardo Camavinga in midfield during El Clasico last Sunday, and more so when he ended up on the right side. Alonso was asked about the decision.

“We knew it was a strength we possessed [dominating midfield] and that we could utilise it, not just for a specific strategy. Other days we’ll need a different approach, but given the opponent we faced, and due to upcoming events, that’s what we’ll need. It worked out well. Not only tactically, but also mentally. That’s the foundation for tactical success. The Clasico offers us valuable lessons for the future.

Injury issues and managing Kylian Mbappe’s minutes

The major negative nesws this week was that captain Dani Carvajal will be out of action until 2025, after undergoing knee surgery.

“Carva played 20 minutes, he did very well, he competed… and on Monday morning it was a surprise to receive that call from the doctor. We’ll definitely miss him. And since it seemed we’d be counting on him… We think seven or eight weeks. We’re waiting for him.

He was also asked about how he would be managing Kylian Mbappe’s minutes, as the Frenchman has

“I’m always concerned about not pushing the players too hard. You also have to be aware of the effort required, the demands placed on them. There are times when you have to manage those moments. With Kylian, it’s been like that so far, but we’ll see what the future holds.”