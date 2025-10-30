When Alexander Sorloth arrived, the second-top scorer the previous season at Villarreal, to the Metropolitano, it seemed clear that he would be the replacement for Alvaro Morata. The giant Norwegian is a quintessential number nine, mobile and physically imposing. which in theory fit Diego Simeone’s desires for a centre-forward. Yet Sorloth has never quite locked down a regular starting spot.

Last season it seemed likely that Julian Alvarez and Sorloth would be a the front two for Simeone, but as the season went on, it became increasingly rare that they would start together. Linked with a move in the summer, the 29-year-old remained at Atletico, but his situation has not improved.

Newcastle United interest in Sorloth

One of the sides that could be an option in January is Newcastle United. Having lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool, they were unable to replace the Swedish forward adequately, and may look to do so in the winter transfer window. Credited with interest in Sorloth, Newcastle scouts were reportedly at the Metropolitano to watch him during the Madrid derby last month, where Sorloth scored as Atletico won 5-2 against Real Madrid.

Crucial period for Sorloth at Atletico

Sorloth has remained down the pecking order for Simeone this season, and Marca say that the period until Christmas, spanning two months and 11 games, could be crucial in terms of Atletico and Sorloth coming to a decision on his future. What has not helped his case is the recovery of Alex Baena from injury. Simeone has opted to use him as a second striker behind Alvarez, rather than out wide or in central midfield, reducing Sorloth’s chances of regular football.

Simeone still finding a use for Sorloth

What may also play into the decision is that Simeone still seems to feel that Sorloth is necessary when playing against big sides, especially those who dominate the ball. Sorloth not only scored against Real Madrid, one of his two goals in 11 games (463 minutes, four starts), but also started against Arsenal and saw minutes against Liverpool.