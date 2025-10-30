Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Real Madrid will be without club captain Dani Carvajal for the foreseeable future, due to him being forced to undergo surgery on his knee. The veteran defender had only just returned after weeks out with a separate injury, which is disappointing news for him – but it has also created an opportunity for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent has also had his injury woes, having missed the last six weeks with a hamstring injury. He was back on the bench for El Clasico, and now, he is poised to make his return to the Real Madrid line-up.

Fede Valverde has deputised at right-back in recent weeks, but according to Diario AS, Xabi Alonso will opt for Trent to start against Valencia this weekend, given that Carvajal will not be available.

Trent will have chances to start against former club Liverpool

Trent has not played for Real Madrid since being forced off five minutes into the Champions League clash against Marseille in mid-September, but on Saturday, he will make his return to action. His level will be tested against Valencia, and should be come through that test, he would have an excellent chance of starting a few days later when he returns home to Liverpool, whom Los Blancos face in their next league phase match.

Next week’s match at Anfield will be a spicy affair, given Trent’s controversial decision not to sign a new Liverpool contract, thus allowing him to join Real Madrid for a bargain price in June. The reigning Premier League champions have been in very poor form of late, but a chance at getting one over their former player could provide extra motivation.

In this regard, Alonso may decide not to start Trent regardless of how he performs against Valencia, although it is certain that he will be Real Madrid’s first-choice right-back over the coming weeks.