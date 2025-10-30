In recent days, much has been made of Vinicius Junior’s alleged rift with Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. However, there is a much bigger issue going on in the background, that being the Brazilian winger’s contract situation, which has had supporters worried over the last few months.

Over the summer, it was reported that Real Madrid and Vinicius were unable to come to an agreement over a new contract, which caused talks to break down. Since then, they have been on hold, although the club is still determined to ensure that an agreement is reached with the 24-year-old.

Despite the ongoing situation with Alonso, it has now been reported by Diario AS that Real Madrid and Vinicius have come closer to reaching an agreement on a new contract, although it is stated that there will be no new offer tabled until the end of the season.

At that point, Vinicius will only have a year remaining on his current deal, which runs out on the 30th of June 2027. Real Madrid are not concerned about their player running that down before leaving as a free agent, as their belief is that he also wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for many years to come.

Real Madrid and Vinicius close to settling financial issue

One of the reasons that an agreement was not reached during the summer was due to Vinicius’ wage demands being deemed to be too high by Real Madrid, but according to the latest update, the two parties are now close to coming to a full agreement on this matter. Once that is achieved, it is expected that there would be few barriers between them.

Vinicius has had a strong start to the season, despite the off-field issues that has been swirling. He is very much a key player for Real Madrid, and this should remain the case for years to come.