Real Madrid and the Superleague were successful in their case against UEFA this week, with the latter’s appeal being turned down. The Spanish Courts and the European Supreme Court of Justice have found European football’s governing body guilty of exercising unfair influence when it came to their tackling of The Superleague.

The competition, proposed by 12 clubs in 2021, now consists solely of Barcelona, Real Madrid and organising company A22, which is also reportedly in danger of bankruptcy. The Catalan giants have now distanced themselves from the competition too, with President Joan Laporta saying that they had seen sufficient reform from UEFA to end their interest in a breakaway competition.

Real Madrid have announced legal action to come

During a statement on the matter on Wednesday, Real Madrid announced that they intended to take legal action against UEFA for ‘substantial damages incurred by the club’. Despite UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin denying talks with Barcelona in recent months over reforms, Los Blancos also revealed that they had been in talks with UEFA about making changes to the current format. Yet they now feel that those talks were simply a smokescreen by UEFA to prevent or delay legal action, and there was no real intention to agree to changes.

Real Madrid legal action could rise to €4.7b

According to Diario AS, the damages that Real Madrid are considering asking for could rise as high as €4.5b, and Cadena Cope say that that figure could even rise by another €200m. They believe they have jurisprudence from a prior case involving Google and Google Shopping, which saw the European Court hand out an historic €2.424b fine to the US company. Were Real Madrid to get close to that amount in awarded damages, it would threaten to bring UEFA to its knees, and is certainly a considerable bargaining chip.