Pedri out of crucial title race fixture as Barcelona star will miss eight games

Barcelona are going through a difficult moment currently, and after a frustrating Clasico defeat, now lie five points behind rivals Real Madrid. Now they will have to pick themselves up again without their player of the season so far, Pedri.

The 22-year-old midfielder was ruled out with an injury to his hamstring on Wednesday, after undergoing tests at Barcelona’s training ground. It was known that he would out for anywhere up to a month, but now Hansi Flick will have to restructure his midfield for much of the rest of 2025.

Barcelona struggle badly without Raphinha.

With him, they’ve played 8 games, winning 7 and drawing 1, scoring 21 goals and conceding only 5. Without him, in 6 matches, they’ve won 3 and lost 3, taking just 50% of points, with 13 goals for and 11 against. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/2GqQyiLvqR — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2025

Pedri set to miss at least eight Barcelona games

While it was known he would miss the Elche game this weekend through suspension, Diario AS say that Pedri will most likely miss at least eight games. Rather than the three weeks initially reported, Pedri shall miss around double that amount of time. Flick will be without him for Elche, Club Brugge, Celta Vigo, Athletic Club, Chelsea, Alaves, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.

In particular, away games Chelsea and Real Betis look far more difficult with the Canary Islander, and a home clash with Atletico Madrid could also be decisive in the title race. Given they are already coming from behind, Barcelona have a tough task to avoid losing further ground.

Few options for Hansi Flick

Currently, Flick only has three fully match-fit options to choose from in midfield Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez, which at the very least makes Flick’s choices easier. Marc Bernal is fit to play, but is still being eased back in slowly, and cannot be relied on to start. More positive is that Dani Olmo could well be back this weekend or next week, although he too must return to fitness slowly.