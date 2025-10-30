Nigeria forward on Barcelona radar for number nine spot

Barcelona’s search for a number nine to replace Robert Lewandowski is set to be a tricky one, given they are unsure of what money they will have to spend. However a number of names have now emerged as options the club are looking into.

The latest over the summer were Karl Etta Eyong of Levante, and Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy. Those at least are two of the more affordable options. The list of forwards that Barcelona hold an interest in that are unlikely to be available is much longer, and a fresh name has been added to that list, were the Blaugrana’s financial situation to dramatically change.

Barcelona linked with Victor Osimhen

That list includes the likes of Julian Alvarez, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland – several of the world’s best, but players considered difficult to bring in. MD say that Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is another name that Barcelona are interested in for the number nine spot.

Yet with a contract until 2029 in Turkiye, where Galataray recently paid Napoli €75m for his services, any deal looks highly unlikely. So far this season, Osimhen has six goals in nine appearances this season.

Profile of striker beginning to emerge

However what interest in the Nigeria international does add to the picture is that a clear profile of forward is beginning to emerge. Outside of Alvarez, all of the name mentioned are physically imposing strikers who can dominate in the box. Kane perhaps encompasses more of an all-round game, but the other options are all players that can threaten in behind and will pin defenders deeper.

Key players Guille Fernández and Ibrahim Diarra are back for Barça Atlètic after recovering from injuries. @bonagerman, @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2025

It is not such a departure from Lewandowski offers, although his declining pace means his runs in behind the backline do not threaten as much as they used to. The 37-year-old is tasked with being an alternative route forward by Barcelona though, who expect him to be able to make the ball stick if it they miss out the midfield to escape a press.