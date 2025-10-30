Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF reacts to being substituted during the Spanish League, LaLiga EA Sports, football match played between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on October 26, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. AFP7 26/10/2025 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior apologised publicly to the fans, the club and his teammates on Wednesday for his outburst after he was taken off during El Clasico, furiously storming down the tunnel, and saying ‘I’m leaving the club’. While the apology was designed to calm the controversy, the omission of Xabi Alonso, the man at whom his anger was directed, only served to spike speculation over their relationship.

A relationship that according to many reports does not exist. The Brazilian has already had a confrontation with Alonso during the Club World Cup, and is supposedly considering leaving Los Blancos if Alonso does not.

Vinicius’ apology to the squad and Xabi Alonso’s words

It was revealed yesterday that Vinicius had apologised at the Valdebebas training ground before their scheduled session. El Chiringuito explain that Florentino Perez was present at the facility on Wednesday suggesting that at the very least, both Alonso and Vinicius were under supervision. They say that Vinicius gave a short speech, apologising, and then saying ‘we’re all going pull in the same direction’.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @EduAguirre7 🚨 🤝 "Vinicius se vio a solas con Xabi Alonso tras pedir perdón a compañeros y cuerpo técnico". 🙏 "Xabi pidió que las quejas fuesen 'de puertas hacia adentro' y no públicas". 🗣️ ¡Veeente a #ChiringuitoMadrid! pic.twitter.com/TzXtSb3V0y — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 29, 2025

After that Alonso noted to the whole squad, ‘if anyone wants to complain, then do it internally, and not so that the whole world can see.’ There was a good atmosphere in the training session, and Vinicius and Alonso even shared a joke after it.

‘It’s not been resolved’ – Vinicius-Alonso drama to continue

However Cadena Cope paint a less quaint picture. Their information is that while there was ‘the beginning of a conversation’ between the two, the tension is a long way from being resolved, and the two are a long way apart on what they expect from the other.

🎙️ @robertomorales5, en @partidazocope ➡️ "Ha estado Florentino en Valdebebas" 🗣️ "Ha habido un inicio de conversación entre Xabi Alonso y Vinicius" 😳 "Hay posturas muy alejadas entre ambos" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/1Aj6gu4Pil — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 29, 2025

Earlier this week a report emerged explaining that there has been friction between Alonso and some of the senior players as the Basque manager tries to implement his fresh methods. On the pitch, Los Blancos have enjoyed a strong start to the season, but it seems Alonso has plenty to manage off it now too.