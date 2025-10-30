Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was a shadow of his usual self at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, and while some, including his own assistant manager Marcus Sorg, have suggested that he may have been struggling with the pressure, the theory subscribed to by others is that he is still inhibited by a groin injury. An issue that continues to give him issues.

The 18-year-old began suffering discomfort in late August, but after heading off on international duty with Spain, returned injured. Missing two weeks of action, Lamine Yamal returned and played against Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, before then being ruled out for another three weeks.

Lamine Yamal continues to suffer discomfort

According to Cadena Cope, Lamine Yamal’s camp say that he is not 100%, while their sources at Barcelona have revealed that he is still dealing with light discomfort. It has become a major concern at the club and for those who manage him.

🎙️ @HelenaCondis, sobre la situación de Lamine Yamal, en @partidazocope 😬 "Me dicen que Lamine no está al 100% y sigue con molestias" 🦵 "Él está preocupado por la pubalgia intermitente" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/E6FbAAupKe — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 29, 2025

‘Lamine Yamal must learn to live with it’

Meanwhile former Barcelona physio Miguel Angel Cos told Cadena SER (via Sport) that Lamine Yamal ‘must learn to live with’ the groin injury. He explains that it is not a muscle injury per se, but is something that can often occur during growth, especially if Lamine Yamal has been adding more muscle over the last year. It occurs at the point where the abdominal muscles meet the thigh muscles, and if they are not perfectly aligned, can cause pain.

There is little fix for it but to wait it out, and continue to follow strict physiotherapy instructions, and avoid ‘explosive exercises’. Cos details that they had to prevent Lionel Messi, who suffered from similar on two occasions, from playing ‘foot-tennis’ with teammate Ronaldinho as he used to give his all in the games.