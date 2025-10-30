Barcelona saw their four-game winning streak snapped by Real Madrid on Sunday, with Los Blancos running out 2-1 winners over the Catalans at the Santiago Bernabeu. The victory was celebrated wildly by the Real Madrid players, while frustration reigned in Can Barca.

As per Catalunya Radio, the feeling for the Barcelona team after the match was one of impotency. Despite dominating possession (68%), and spending much of the final half hour in the Real Madrid half, only one or two clear chances were created by the Blaugrana.

Player sends fiery message in dressing room

However one of the Barcelona players was keen to send a message to their teammates in the aftermath. While Catalunya Radio did not reveal the name of the player, they did note that it was not a figure that many would expect it to come from, but a regular starter. ‘Let them [Real Madrid] enjoy this win, because it will be the last time they beat us this season’ was the line.

Barcelona players feel they were short

The feeling in the dressing room is reportedly that once they are at full pelt, they will be able to beat Los Blancos again. Barcelona were missing Raphinha, and had Lamine Yamal a long way from his best, on top of the absences of Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi. In addition, the Clasico came at a particularly inopportune moment, with form and confidence deserting Barcelona currently.

Barcelona struggle badly without Raphinha.

With him, they’ve played 8 games, winning 7 and drawing 1, scoring 21 goals and conceding only 5. Without him, in 6 matches, they’ve won 3 and lost 3, taking just 50% of points, with 13 goals for and 11 against. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/2GqQyiLvqR — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2025

Pressure on Hansi Flick to find solutions

That said, Barcelona have been some way off their best since the start of the season. The Blaugrana have been unable to effectively play their defensive system, based on high pressure and a high line, which has often been their undoing. Offensively, the tempo has been much slower too. Increasingly, Hansi Flick’s inability to fix these issues, and unwillingness to adapt, are coming into question.