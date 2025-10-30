Barcelona poised to miss out on €8m financial boost

Earlier this month, it was confirmed by La Liga that Villarreal and Barcelona would not be facing off in the United States in December, with the proposed fixture having been cancelled by the event’s promoter. For the Catalans, this was seen as a blow, as the match would have allowed them to rake in significant funds at a time when their financial problems continue to cause issues.

As a result, alternative ways of making money have been explored, and one of those involved repeating a trick from 2023: playing a lucrative friendly after their final La Liga fixture of the calendar year. At that time, Barcelona travelled to the United States to face Mexican side CF America, and according to MD, there has been talks over a similar match being held this December in Peru.

As per the report, Barcelona would stand to bring in €7-8m from this event, which is why it has been considered “unrejectable” by president Joan Laporta, who informed Hansi Flick and the first team captains of their intention to accept this proposal.

Peru friendly unlikely to take place in December

However, a more recent update from Sport has cast doubt on Barcelona’s hopes of playing in Peru this December, as an agreement on behalf of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) state that “no matches of any kind of official competition will be played in the periods included from the 23rd of December to the 3rd of January”.

Given that Barcelona take on Villarreal on the 20th or 21st of December, it would make it very unlikely for them to play in Peru a couple of days later. One solution could be that the La Liga match is moved to the 19th, thus allowing the Catalans to play in South America on the 22nd, but for now, this seems complicated.