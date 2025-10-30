Lamine Yamal purchases home of Barcelona icon

Much has been made of Lamine Yamal’s off-field activity in recent weeks, which Barcelona have now attempted to clamp down on. But more news on the 18-year-old sensation has now emerged, specifically in regards to a big purchase that he has made.

Recently, Lamine Yamal revealed that he bought a house for his mother, and she has now purchased another home. As per Sport, he signed a deposit contract for a property in the privileged residential area of Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona, and on Thursday, it officially became his after all of the relevant documentation was signed during a meeting at the GYG notary’s office.

The house that Lamine Yamal has purchased is notorious because it was the home of Gerard Pique and Shakira, who had lived in the property for over a decade when they were a couple. The Colombian-Lebanese singer had vacated the premises in 2023 and she now resides in Miami with the pair’s children, while the former Barcelona defender lives elsewhere.

Shakira did not attend house sale signing

As per the report, Shakira was not in attendance at the GYG notary’s office on Thursday, with her her representatives having been in charge of signing the agreement – but it does signify the final marital link that she shared with Pique, whose presence at the aforementioned meeting has not been made known.

This starts a new chapter for Lamine Yamal off the pitch, but on it, he will be hoping to get back to his best when Barcelona take on Elche at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The teenager has not been at his best in recent weeks due to him dealing with pubis discomfort that he has been carrying since September, although he will hope to put that behind him going forward.