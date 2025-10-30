Since leaving the Spotify Camp Nou in June 2023, Barcelona have been eagerly awaiting the day that they can make their return. For much of the last 12 months, the club has set deadlines to come back home, but thus far, all of these have not been met – but that could be about to change.

Recently, Barcelona were granted the first occupancy license for phase 1A, which allows them to host matches at the Spotify Camp Nou with a maximum attendance of 27,000 spectators. Despite this, it was decided that they would not return until the license for phase 1B was received, which would allow an increase capacity of 45,000 fans to attend matches, with it making more financial sense to play at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the meantime.

Barcelona will face Elche this weekend in Montjuic, but there is a chance that this ends up being their final La Liga fixture there. As per Sport, the expectation within the club is that they will receive the desired license from the Barcelona City Council between the dates of the 12th and 15th of November.

Barcelona have dates in mind for possible return

If this is the case, it would allow Barcelona to face Athletic Club at the Spotify Camp Nou on the 22nd of November, although the report has revealed that a return the following weekend is also possible. The Catalans host Alaves on the 29th, which is also the date of the 126th anniversary of their creation as a club, which would represent the opportunity for a bigger celebration.

In the meantime, it was reported recently that Barcelona intend to host an open training session at the Spotify Camp Nou in the lead-up to next weekend’s trip to Celta Vigo, but soon, matches should be able to be held at the iconic stadium.