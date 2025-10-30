Barcelona are in the midst of an injury crisis, with a number of key players currently ruled out of action for Hansi Flick’s side. Earlier this week, Pedri joined the likes of Joan Garcia, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Raphinha in being sidelined, although there is hope that one of the club’s most important players will soon be making his return.

Garcia has been out since the end of September, when he was forced to undergo minor surgery on a knee injury sustained during Barcelona’s victory over Real Oviedo. A few weeks ago, he confirmed that he would be out until the start of November, which would see him make his return before the November international break.

This was confirmed in recent days, with the hope being that Garcia would be back for Barcelona’s trip to Club Brugge next week. However, there is now a chance that his return is delayed until the end of November.

According to MD, Garcia has not suffered any issues during his recovery period, but despite this, Barcelona are considering whether to push back his return date. It’s now stated that the match at Celta Vigo next weekend would be the earliest chance for him to be given the medical green light, but he may not be back in the line-up until the match against Athletic Club, or even the trip to Chelsea a few days later.

Barcelona prepared to ease Garcia back in

Wojciech Szczesny has performed well since stepping in for Garcia, as shown by a top performance in El Clasico. This, coupled with the fact that there is a two-week break after the Celta match, would mean that Barcelona could decide to take extra precaution with the 24-year-old. The final say on the matter will go to Flick, as well as Barcelona goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente.