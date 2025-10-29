Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has penned an apology to the club’s fans, after reacting furiously to being substituted by Xabi Alonso during El Clasico. As he made his way off the pitch and stormed down the tunnel, Vinicius was seen saying ‘I’m leaving, I’m leaving the club’.

The Brazilian was angered greatly by Alonso’s decision, and since there have been a series of reports from various sources claiming that the Basque manager and Vinicius do not have a good relationship. The latter is also considering following through on his threat and leaving the club next summer if Alonso remains in charge.

Vinicius pens apology to Real Madrid fans

However after training with his teammates on Wednesday, Vinicius put out a statement on the matter on Twitter/X.

Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico.

Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club, and the president.

Hoy quiero pedir disculpas a todos los madridistas por mi reacción al ser sustituido en el Clásico. Así como ya lo he hecho en persona durante el entrenamiento de hoy, también quiero pedir disculpas nuevamente a mis compañeros, club y presidente. A veces la pasión me gana por… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 29, 2025

Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day.

What happened behind closed doors?

According to Marca, Vinicius did indeed apologise to his teammates before training began for his behaviour. There was also a conversation with Alonso, where they say that there was ‘understanding’ between the two.

The devil’s advocate may say…

However it will not go unnoticed that Vinicius’ public apology at least goes to the fans, the club, the president – and not Alonso. While it was disrespectful to all of those named in Vinicius’ apology, the primary disrespect was directed at Alonso. This will perhaps add further fuel to the idea that the two are not on good terms.