Barcelona will try to bring in a forward next summer to cover for the expected absence of Robert Lewandowski. What is less certain is how much of a budget they will have to find that replacement.

The veteran forward, now aged 37, is out of contract next season, and the consensus is that Barcelona will not offer him an extension. Diario AS do say that the number nine position is set to be the priority for Director of Football Deco next summer, but that the club are looking at ‘more affordable targets’.

The veteran option from the Bundesliga

While Harry Kane is one of the options on Barcelona’s radar, he is regarded as one of the ‘dream targets’ that are likely beyond their means, despite being 33 himself and out of contract in 2027. However, as previously reported, Hansi Flick is a fan of Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy, who has put up impressive numbers at Signal Iduna Park. At 29 years of age, Barcelona may be able to persuade Dortmund into a sale, but the supposed asking price is €65m – it is not clear whether Barcelona are willing to pay that.

Barcelona will hold an open-door training session at the Spotify Camp Nou on November 7th. @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/9tdpb9psGQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2025

La Liga’s promise

The other option named by AS is Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong. The Cameroonian was on Barcelona’s radar before he made the €3m switch from Villarreal, although the Yellow Submarine retain 50% sell-on fee, and a buyback option. The 22-year-old is in his first full season in La Liga, and has six goals and three assists in his first 10 games, averaging a goal contribution every 90 minutes during his appearances with Villarreal and Los Granotas.

The ‘dream’ tatgets

Alongside Kane amongst the names that Barcelona would love to compete for if they had the money are two forwards that have enamoured President Joan Laporta. Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland have been on Barcelona’s radar for some time, but currently look like impossible moves due to their salary limit issues.