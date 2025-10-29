Real Madrid to sue UEFA for millions after Superleague ruling

Despite the entire idea of forming a breakaway competition being on the rocks, The Superleague still continues to be an ongoing operation, and on Wednesday secured a major triumph in the courts. It could earn Real Madrid a significant reward in damages.

The Superleague has been down to just two sides, Barcelona and Real Madrid, for more than year now, ever since Juventus pulled out of the competition. To all intents and purposes, Barcelona are no longer working to forge ahead with the project, but have not announced their exit from it.

UEFA, RFEF and La Liga appeals rejected

A legal ruling handed down on Wednesday by a provincial court in Spain dismissed appeals from UEFA, La Liga and the RFEF. It thus confirmed that UEFA ‘seriously breached’ EU competition laws with regard to their actions in dealing with the Superleague. It has been found that European football’s governing body abused their position of power.

Real Madrid statement promises further legal action

Not long after the news became public, Real Madrid released a statement, promising that they will sue UEFA for ‘substantial’ amounts. Despite talks with UEFA earlier this year revealed by the club, they have not reached an agreement on modifications to the current structure of European football.

Real Madrid C.F. welcomes the decision of the Audiencia Provincial dismissing the appeals formulated by UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga. The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position. This judgment paves the way for substantial claims to compensate for the damages suffered by the club. Real Madrid also reports that throughout 2025 extensive discussions have been held with senior UEFA officials to find ways to achieve necessary reforms, no agreement has been reached regarding more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health, and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible viewing options such as those used for the FIFA Club World Cup. Consequently, the club announces that it will continue working for the good of global football and fans, while requesting compensation from UEFA for the substantial damages it has suffered.

La Liga reaction to court ruling

La Liga have also reacted to the ruling, making it clear that it does not back nor approve the proposed Superleague competition that was originally suggested in 2021. President Javier Tebas had the following words to say on the matter.

“The ruling in no way constitutes an endorsement of the Super League or any other format. It simply reiterates that the rules must be applied with transparency and objectivity. We will continue to defend the European model based on sporting merit, solidarity, and the sustainability of national competitions. Any proposal that respects these principles will be analysed; what we will not do is give carte blanche to projects that jeopardize the balance of football.”

Rashford is training in Manchester with a physical trainer, with the club's permission. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2025

What happens next?

It is not yet clear how much Real Madrid will be able to sue UEFA for, but it is clear from their statement that they remain keen to reduce the number of fixtures for the biggest earners against more modest teams, and to reform the broadcast model of the Champions League. Currently TV channels still charge a subscription fee, while FIFA and DAZN provided a free streaming option for the Club World Cup, similar to that which was suggested by the Superleague.

Notably, Barcelona President Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this month that they had seen sufficient alterations in order to be on board with UEFA’s project. Real Madrid could well use the chance to sue UEFA as a simple money-maker, or a bargaining chip in future negotiations.