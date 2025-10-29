Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has been perhaps the major headline to come out of El Clasico, after the result itself, with the Brazilian’s reaction to being taken off by Xabi Alonso with 18 minutes to go. Vinicius was furious with his coach, and stormed down the tunnel, before later returning to the bench.

While Alonso batted away questions about Vinicius after El Clasico, it will be interesting to see how he handles further questions ahead of their next match, given the continuing narrative emerging in the media. All of this of course occurs within the context of Vinicius’ future remaining uncertain.

Real Madrid still intend to offer Vinicius Junior new contract

Vinicius and Real Madrid had reportedly reached an agreement over a new deal earlier this year, but after the Brazilian demanded a wage rise to match Kylian Mbappe’s salary, talks broke down. Real Madrid have maintained that they will restart talks with the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

Despite his recent issues with Alonso, Cadena SER say that Real Madrid still intend to offer a new deal to Vinicius next summer to keep him at the Bernabeu until 2030. Their understanding is that it is an issue to be resolved with the coach, and not a problem with the club, and they hope he calms the waters with Alonso at training on Wednesday.

Vinicius could leave if Alonso remains manager

During his furious reaction, Vinicius was seen saying ‘I’m leaving the club’, and given his strained relations with Alonso, it is on the table. The latest is that the two do not have a relationship to speak of, with Vinicius feeling disrespected by the Basque manager. Should the situation fail to improve, then Vinicius intends to exit Real Madrid next year, when Los Blancos would be forced to sell him with just a year left on his deal.