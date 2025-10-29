Mexican authorities send out arrest warrant for Real Oviedo owner

Real Oviedo owner Jesus Martinez is being sought by the Mexican authorities, after an arrest warrant was sent out on Tuesday. He has missed multiple court dates in a case being brought against him.

Martinez, who was recently in Oviedo to attend their clash with Barcelona, and discussed ambitions of securing European football in the near future, is the head of Grupo Pachuca, the majority shareholder in Los Carbayones. The ownership group also own Pachuca and America in Mexico.

Why is there a warrant out for Martinez’s arrest?

The warrant pertains to a case of indictment against Martinez in the Mexican courts. Cadena SER explain that he had been due to appear in court on two occasions, but had failed to show up, preventing the case from proceeding. A judge in Mexico city has sent out an order for the immediate search and arrest of Martinez as a result.

What is Martinez accused of?

The case is actually related to one of the other clubs in the ownership group, Pachuca. The Mexican side had been broadcasting their home games, which the local TV station with the rights to the game was disputing. During the course of the legal proceedings, the judge had ordered that neither side emit the games live, but Pachuca continued to do so. Hence the TV company had brought a challenge against Pachuca and Martinez for further damages.

Strife in Oviedo despite return to La Liga

It’s been a tricky start to the season, who sit 19th after 10 games, with just seven points to their name. The fanbase were not on board with the decision to sack Veljko Paunovic, who brought them back to La Liga for the first time in 24 years, and were still further divided by the decision to bring back Luis Carrion. He left the club two summers ago to join Las Palmas, and has taken just a point from his first two outings.