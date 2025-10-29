Real Madrid striker Endrick Felipe has been fully fit for nearly two months since his injury, and yet is still to make his debut this season. The Brazilian forward appears not to be a factor for Xabi Alonso, and as each game passes, his exit appears to draw closer.

During the summer, Endrick was already being linked with a loan move away from Los Blancos. AC Milan, Juventus, West Ham United, Olympique Marseille and Real Sociedad have all been linked with a move for Endrick over recent months.

Yet only recently does Endrick, who vetoed any move in the summer, appear to have opened the door to a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu. Reportedly he is keen not to move to another La Liga side, as might be the preference for the club, as he would not be comfortable playing against Los Blancos.

Olympique Lyon open talks for Endrick

Although Marseille were strongly linked with the Brazilian last month, it is Ligue 1 rivals Olympique Lyon who have opened talks with Real Madrid over a loan deal, as per Marca. Endrick is keen to join a big team with European football on offer, and Lyon have made a fine start to their Europa League campaign. With a 100% record in Europe, they are on course to be involved in the knockout stages. It is thought that Lyon are well positioned to sign him on loan in January.

Endrick distraught by lack of minutes under Alonso

The Madrid-based daily say that Endrick is highly upset by his lack of chances under Alonso. Endrick has now been fit and included in the last eight matchday squads, but has not seen any action. During the Club World Cup, Endrick was recovering from a hamstring injury, and spent four months on the sidelines.