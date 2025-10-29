Getafe and Jose Bordalas have become synonymous over the past decade, just as the Coliseum has become La Liga’s version of a trip to the dentist. Los Azulones owe much of their success in recent years to Bordalas, who has steered them clear of many a relegation battle, and qualified them for Europe too.

Bordalas is currently in his second spell at the club, after leaving to take over Valencia previously, a stint that ended after just a year. Despite major turnover in his squad, and losing his key players most summers, Bordalas continues to be a modicum of consistency in the South of Madrid.

Bordalas future in the air at Getafe

However his future at the club is uncertain, according to Diario AS. Bordalas is out of contract in 2026, and there has been no news from the club over a potential renewal. The club hierarchy have said the situation is under control, but other clubs could well take an interest in Bordalas. Getafe are keen for Bordalas to continue though.

It should be noted that in recent years, Bordalas has often left it until the end of the season to agree his continuity. However he has flirted with a jump to a bigger club again as well, and last summer was close to taking over at Sevilla.

Uncertainty over Getafe ownership

While owner Angel Torres has assured that he will be in charge of the club until the renovation work on the Coliseum is complete, he is believed to be in talks with Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, over a takeover deal. FSG are keen to expand their football network, and were they to take charge of Getafe, they may look to go in a different direction to develop players. Due in no small part to financial restrictions, Bordalas has often been forced to build his success on free transfers, loans and veterans, moulding his plan to his players.