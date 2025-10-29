Barcelona have started to look at possible signings that could be added to Hansi Flick’s squad during next summer’s transfer window. There is a need for a new left-sided central defender, and with their latest target, they are thinking outside of the box.

The departure of Inigo Martinez, who joined Al-Nassr in the summer, has affected Barcelona, who no longer have a natural left-sided option in defence. The plan is for this to be rectified in 2026, and so far, they have drawn up a shortlist featuring several names.

Goncalo Inacio features highly, although Sporting CP have no plans to let him leave. Marc Guehi is also a target, but given the club’s lack of financial muscle, there is scope to suggest that a younger, low-cost option may be brought in instead – and that is where Davide Bartesaghi could come in.

According to MilanLive (via Sport), Barcelona are keeping tabs on Bartesaghi, who is also attracted interest from Arsenal. The 19-year-old has broken into the Milan starting line-up in recent weeks, and although he has featured as a left-back/left wing-back, the Catalans believe that he could be moulded into a central defender.

Bartesaghi could be a shrewd move for Barcelona

It would make little sense for Barcelona to target Bartesaghi as a left-back, given that they have Alejandro Balde, Gerard Martin and Jofre Torrents in that area of the pitch. And as a centre-back, it could be a good option, even if he hasn’t featured in the position since making the step up to the Rossoneri first team.

However, it could be tricky to get Milan to do business as a price that Barcelona would find acceptable, given his age and developing squad status. But for now, this is a situation that is worth keeping an eye on.