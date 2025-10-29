In recent years, Barcelona have seen a number of top clubs take interest in their world-famous La Masia academy – in particular, the players within it. Chelsea swopped for Marc Guiu in 2024, and in 2026, there could be another top talent that moves on for a bargain price.

The latest to have interest shown in his services is Juan Hernandez. The 18-year-old, who predominantly operates as an attacking midfielder, was linked with Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer, but now Barcelona are faced with their biggest threat thus far: Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sport, PSG are interested in signing Hernandez when his contract expires in June, as they seek to repeat a similar trick to the one infamous done with Xavi Simons.

Barcelona given hope of positive outcome

Despite this, Barcelona have been handed hope that they will retain the services of the talented teenager. Club officials are said to be confident that a new contract will be agreed in the coming months, which would also wipe out the enticing €6m release clause in his current deal. Furthermore, it’s noted that PSG have no plans to endanger their budding institutional relations with the Catalan club by making an approach, which would suggest that they would not make a move until next summer.

Despite being highly rated within Can Barca, Hernandez has yet to secure a proper opportunity in the Barcelona first team, with the likes of Dro Fernandez and Toni Fernandez currently ahead of him in the pecking order of La Masia talents in Hansi Flick’s thoughts – that could be a stumbling block during contract negotiations.