Barcelona make plans to open Spotify Camp Nou next week

It has been almost 29 months since Barcelona left the Spotify Camp Nou, and still, they have yet to make their return. They had hoped to be back in September, but now, the earliest that Hansi Flick’s side will play a match at their iconic home stadium will be the end of November.

That is of their choosing, as Barcelona have been granted a license to re-open their stadium. They are able to accommodate 27,000 fans with this, but they will not bring the first team back until they receive permission for an increased attendance.

However, there are now chances for the club to use their license as early as next week. As reported by Marca, Barcelona are considering holding an open training session at the Spotify Camp Nou in the lead-up to their home match against Celta Vigo next weekend, with the match itself to be held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

A proposal is on the table for this training session to be held on the 7th of November, two days prior to the Celta match. It’s believed that this event could be used as a test event for when matches do make a return to the Spotify Camp Nou, which could happen on the 22nd of the same month when Athletic Club head to Catalonia.

Why are Barcelona not returning to the Spotify Camp Nou?

A couple of weeks ago, Barcelona received the first occupancy license for phase 1A, which allows them to have 27,000 spectators in the Tribuna and Gol area. The club is aware that more supporters will attend their matches at the Estadi Olimpic, which is why the decision has been made for them to only return once they obtain the 1B, which allows 45,000 fans to attend the Spotify Camp Nou.